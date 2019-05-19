Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Rd.
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Rd.
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:15 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Marggraff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig F. Marggraff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Craig F. Marggraff Obituary
Craig F. Marggraff

Oradell - Marggraff, Craig F., 58, of Oradell, NJ passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Beloved father of Daniel Marggraff. Devoted son of the late Carl and Aleda Marggraff. Dear brother of Brett Marggraff & wife Elaine. Craig was a River Dell HS alum, class of '79, where he enjoyed playing football & hockey. He then attended Florida International University's School of Business where he majored in Hospitality. Craig was also a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. In his professional life, Craig served as both Executive Chef and as General Manager at many North Jersey restaurants and Country Clubs. Friends and family are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ. A funeral procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, at 10am, for a 10:15am graveside service at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. For more information and to view Craig's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now