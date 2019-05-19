|
Craig F. Marggraff
Oradell - Marggraff, Craig F., 58, of Oradell, NJ passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Beloved father of Daniel Marggraff. Devoted son of the late Carl and Aleda Marggraff. Dear brother of Brett Marggraff & wife Elaine. Craig was a River Dell HS alum, class of '79, where he enjoyed playing football & hockey. He then attended Florida International University's School of Business where he majored in Hospitality. Craig was also a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. In his professional life, Craig served as both Executive Chef and as General Manager at many North Jersey restaurants and Country Clubs. Friends and family are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ. A funeral procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, at 10am, for a 10:15am graveside service at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. For more information and to view Craig's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com