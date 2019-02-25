Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
For more information about
Craig Prince
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig J. Prince


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Craig J. Prince Obituary
Craig J. Prince

- - Craig J. Prince passed away on February 23, 2019 at the age 70. Beloved husband of Judy for 20 years. Cherished son of the late Norman and the late Harriett Prince. Devoted father of Lauren Prince. Dear brother of Bruce Prince (Stacy) and Edye Prince. Born in Jersey City in 1948. Craig was a jeweler working in New York City and took great pride in his work. He was very honest and cared about the quality of his work. As a young person he was active in the USY and the Boy Scouts of America. He volunteered in the Israeli Army in 1968. He carried a unique respect for life and marched by the beat of his own drum. He will be remembered by his many close friends and family.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now