|
|
Craig M. Grossi
Wyckoff - Craig M. Grossi, 58, of Wyckoff, passed away suddenly on April 23, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ and growing up in Haledon, meeting the love of his life, Gail, in grade school and getting married in 1977. The first of three daughters was born in 1978, the next 1980, and in 1987 the family was made complete with birth of their third daughter. In 1996, the family moved to Wyckoff and have been a part of the community ever since. He worked for UPS for over 30 years.
Craig is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Gail. He will be dearly missed by his three daughters: Laura and her husband Robert Incorvaia, Beth and her husband Michael Hoogerhyde, and Stacy, as well as his seven grandchildren, Ava, Abigail, Jackson, Adalynn, Ryder, Finn, and Lilah. Craig will also be missed by his father-in-law, Vinnie Frey. He is also survived by his 3 sisters: Nina, Lisa, and Karla, and his brother, Teddy. A visitation will be held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff on Thursday, April 25, from 4-7pm. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10am at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, with a burial to follow.