Craig S. Helfricht
Little River, SC - Craig S. Helfricht "Craiger" 74, passed away peacefully in his home in Little River, South Carolina on the evening of March 20, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones during his last days of life. Craig was born on July 1,1944 in Manchester, CT but has resided in Highlands, NJ for the past 25 years. He recently retired to Little River, SC with his wife, Linda.
Craig is survived by his wife; Linda Giordano-Helfricht, his two beautiful children; William Helfricht and wife Jacqueline, Stephanie Murray and husband Daniel, and three grandchildren; Jacob and Dylan Helfricht, and Olivia Murray.
Craig served and protected our country, through the United States Army Reserve, during the time of the Vietnam War. Craig was a lover of life, grateful for every sunrise and sunset each day. He helped others every day with his own company, Paragon Associates, selling medical equipment/devices to a variety of hospitals and surgery centers located all over New Jersey. Craig truly enjoyed his work and being in the operating room where some of his intricate surgeries were published as medical case studies. He was most proud of this and his final designation as a clinical surgical advisor for the product lines he proudly represented.
Craig equally enjoyed being by or in the ocean; whether it was a relaxing ride on his boat or spending the day on the beach. Craig was also a lover of people and his charismatic presence always left you with a smile whether he was serving you a drink or one of his gourmet meals that he so meticulously prepared in his kitchen (kuche). From serving in the Army to his success in his career, he had an appreciation for life and knew how to love and live life to the fullest.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to 929 Witherbee Way, Little River, SC 29566. Memorial service and life celebration in Highlands, NJ will be held close to his birthday in July.