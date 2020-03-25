Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Craig Sheppard


1941 - 2020
Craig Sheppard

River Vale - Craig Sheppard, 78, of River Vale, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Masters) for 54 years. Proud father of three sons, Roy (Denise), Craig (Christin) and Wayne (Jennifer). Cherished grandfather of Tyler, Kyle, Michael, Shaylin and Vincent. Dearest brother of Virginia Walden and the late Bruce. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Craig was a US Navy veteran. After the service he began working as a service technician in the banking industry before retiring after 42 years. Craig loved nature, especially fishing and hunting.

A memorial service for Craig will be held at a later date and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Craig's memory may be made to .

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
