|
|
Crescenzo "Chris" Garofalo
Pompton Lakes - 92, passed away on April 19, 2020. He was born in Pacentro, Italy on February 18, 1928 to the late Carlos and Josephine (D'Alessandro) Garofalo. Before retiring, Chris worked as a colorist at a dye house in Trenton. He was the beloved husband of Fiorentina Garofalo, the treasured father of Liliana Dougherty and her husband Donald and Christina Garofalo and her husband John Taormina, and the cherished grandfather of Donald Dougherty, III and Daniella Steele and the great grandfather of Riley and Christopher Dougherty and Giada and Patrick Steele. Chris was the dear brother of Emilio Garofalo and the late Maria and Gaetano Garofalo and brother in law to Lena Barone and her husband Joseph. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private at this time. Memorial donations may be sent to Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge or to the . Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, Woodland Park. www.santangelofuneral.com