Cristie Neve Powers
Hasbrouck Heights - Cristie Neve Powers (nee Schirra), 47, died on October 12, 2019, at home in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, after battling esophageal cancer for seven months. Cristie was born on May 11, 1972, in Passaic, NJ. She attended St Mary's School in Wharton and was a 1990 graduate of Randolph High School. Cristie graduated from Rutgers in New Brunswick in 1994 with a degree in Engineering. She later received an MBA from DePaul in Chicago. Cristie was a faithful wife, dedicated mother, adored daughter, loyal sister, and true friend. She is survived by her husband Dan Powers; children Alexandra (Lexi) and Daniel; parents Gerald and Bernadette Schirra of Ft. Meyers, FL and Denville, NJ, and Silvia Tallody and Carey Anderson of Wayne, NJ, in-laws Ellen and Dan Powers of San Clemente, CA; grandmother Irene Tallody of Naples, FL; sister Julie Henehan and husband Michael and nephews Tommy and Mikey of Bloomingdale, NJ; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and multiple friends. Cristie died with the pure dignity with which she lived. Though she struggled at the end, she never lost the desire to live another day. The support given her by so many friends and by the community of Hasbrouck Heights was beyond kind and will never be forgotten. Friends and family will be gathering at the VFW in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ on Friday, October 18th. Open house will be from 4-8 pm. Cristie was a compassionate, kind, disciplined and true person. She was defined by her beauty, intelligence, and love of life. We will miss her deeply. "Move on thy lovely soul into the brightness of eternity."
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to help defer the cost of medical expenses are greatly appreciated. A Go-Fund Me page has been created. gf.me/u/vz77ki