Cum Paul MutivaTeaneck - Born in Maseno, Kenya on November 27, 1939, he passed away suddenly on May 10, 2020, as a long time resident of New Jersey.A graduate of Berea College, he worked as an accomplished educator, a fervent entrepreneur, and owner of multiple residential and commercial real estate properties.He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and a large immediate and extended family.Arrangements are made through Volk Leber Funeral Home, Teaneck. A traditional burial will be held at the family home in Kenya at a later date.