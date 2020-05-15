Cum Paul Mutiva
1939 - 2020
Cum Paul Mutiva

Teaneck - Born in Maseno, Kenya on November 27, 1939, he passed away suddenly on May 10, 2020, as a long time resident of New Jersey.

A graduate of Berea College, he worked as an accomplished educator, a fervent entrepreneur, and owner of multiple residential and commercial real estate properties.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and a large immediate and extended family.

Arrangements are made through Volk Leber Funeral Home, Teaneck. A traditional burial will be held at the family home in Kenya at a later date.

www.volkleber.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
