Cynthia B. Weiler
Carlstadt - Cynthia B. Weiler (nee Ott), 95, of Carlstadt since 1946, passed away on May 12, 2019. She was a homemaker. Cynthia was a member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club and the Carlstadt Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. Beloved wife of the late Albert R. Weiler. Loving mother of Sheila Moylan and Douglas Weiler and his wife Elaine Gordon Kelly. Cherished grandmother of Sean Moylan and his wife Dawn, great grandmother of seven great grandchildren and great-great grandmother of one great-great granddaughter. Dear sister of Catherine "Cappy" Horton and the late Norma Schroeder and Christine "Tine" Hallock. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visitation Wednesday 2-4, 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carlstadt Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 6613, Carlstadt, NJ 07072.