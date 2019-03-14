Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Arlington National Cemetery
Teaneck - SCHUTZER, Cynthia Gloria (née Begun), 94, of Teaneck formerly of Laguna Woods, California and Tenafly, NJ passed away on February 21, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Albert I Schutzer, she is survived by her daughter Leslie, son-in-law Philippe, and grandsons Matthew and Jeffrey Guichard. After a 20-year career as a medical librarian, Cynthia retired to pursue her lifelong passion of art. Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 14 at 3 pm, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
