Cynthia Guest
Passaic - Cynthia Guest of Passaic, NJ, 65, entered into eternal rest on April 2, 2020. Beloved by all whom she touched and commonly known for her infectious smile and joyous laughter, Cynthia, as she was commonly known, possessed an unmatched strength & resilience.
Cynthia is survived by a host of family members including her husband, children, grandchild, mother, siblings, extended family, & in-laws.
Private funeral arrangements are in progress by Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Home, where condolences may be forwarded. May she rest well in paradise.