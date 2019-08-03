Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
High Mountain Presbyterian Church
730 Franklin Lake Road
Franklin Lakes, NJ
Cynthia Imperatore


1961 - 2019
Cynthia Imperatore Obituary
Hawthorne - Cynthia Imperatore, 58, of Hawthorne, formerly of Mill Valley, CA and Fort Lee, NJ peacefully passed away on July 28, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Cynthia is predeceased by her parents, Arnold D. and Rita Farrelly Imperatore, her sister Jill Imperatore, and brother-in-law Chris Carley. Left to carry her spirit is her sister Kathleen O'Dowd, sister Lynn Imperatore, brother Michael Imperatore and his wife Nancy, and sister Laura Imperatore and her husband Bill Carrigan. Cynthia was the beloved aunt to Clare, Jack, Eva, Roman, Sarah, and Matthew, and loving great-aunt to Marena. Dear cousin to Joann de Araujo and Cheryl Imperatore. Cynthia, a graduate of Mills College, was a wordsmith, an avid writer, poet, editor, and artist. She found her inner peace in her meditation group and delighted in teaching special needs preschool children. Cynthia enjoyed working as an End of Life Doula and to honor that work donations in her name may be made to End of Life Doula c/o Valley Hospice, Attention: Bonnie Schneider, 15 Essex Rd. Paramus, NJ 07652. A memorial gathering will be held on August 10, 2019 at 1pm at High Mountain Presbyterian Church, 730 Franklin Lake Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 FeeneyFuneralHome.com
