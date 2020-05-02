Cynthia M. Bernstein



Haworth - Cynthia M. Bernstein, 91, of Haworth, NJ, passed away on April 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bernstein, son-in-law, Paul Weinstein, daughter-in-law, Shonda Bradford, grandchildren, Jennifer, Stephanie and Noble and brother, Raymond Pitt. She is also survived by her nephews, Adam and Tommy, and her niece, Julianna. She was predeceased by her husband, Leopold Bernstein, and son, Jeffrey Bernstein. Cynthia Pitt was born on July 2, 1928 in West Hartford, CT, the daughter of Aaron Pitt and Celia Rosanes Pitt. Her father was a cantor from whom she inherited her great musical talent. From a young age, she was very disciplined in practicing both piano and cello. She attended the Hartt School, University of Hartford, graduating in 1951 with a Bachelors in Music Education. She then attended Teachers College, Columbia University, earning a Masters in Music and Music Education in 1955. Cynthia met Leopold Bernstein, a recent immigrant from Israel, at the International House in New York City, and they were married soon after. While raising their two children, Cynthia was a piano teacher in Cresskill and later in Haworth. She was very active in the community as a member of the League of Women Voters, Hadassah, Professional Music Teachers Guild, and later the Woman's Club of Haworth. She was a very engaged musician, playing cello in the North Jersey Symphony Orchestra and chamber groups. For many years, she edited the orchestra newsletter. Cynthia and Leo loved to travel. They traveled all over the world, often on bicycle tours. In her later years, she remained sharp and interested in current events, literature and, of course, music. She continued to play cello in the orchestra and chamber group well into her eighties. She composed and played piano into her nineties. She continued to enjoy attending Temple Adas Emuno, her local book club, Hadassah, the Woman's Club and PMTG. She had a great sense of humor and a zest for life and was devoted to her friends and family. She was warm, caring, loved being with people and was loved by many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Friends of Hebrew University or the American Technion Society.









