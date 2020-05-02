Cynthia M. Bernstein
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia M. Bernstein

Haworth - Cynthia M. Bernstein, 91, of Haworth, NJ, passed away on April 27, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bernstein, son-in-law, Paul Weinstein, daughter-in-law, Shonda Bradford, grandchildren, Jennifer, Stephanie and Noble and brother, Raymond Pitt. She is also survived by her nephews, Adam and Tommy, and her niece, Julianna. She was predeceased by her husband, Leopold Bernstein, and son, Jeffrey Bernstein. Cynthia Pitt was born on July 2, 1928 in West Hartford, CT, the daughter of Aaron Pitt and Celia Rosanes Pitt. Her father was a cantor from whom she inherited her great musical talent. From a young age, she was very disciplined in practicing both piano and cello. She attended the Hartt School, University of Hartford, graduating in 1951 with a Bachelors in Music Education. She then attended Teachers College, Columbia University, earning a Masters in Music and Music Education in 1955. Cynthia met Leopold Bernstein, a recent immigrant from Israel, at the International House in New York City, and they were married soon after. While raising their two children, Cynthia was a piano teacher in Cresskill and later in Haworth. She was very active in the community as a member of the League of Women Voters, Hadassah, Professional Music Teachers Guild, and later the Woman's Club of Haworth. She was a very engaged musician, playing cello in the North Jersey Symphony Orchestra and chamber groups. For many years, she edited the orchestra newsletter. Cynthia and Leo loved to travel. They traveled all over the world, often on bicycle tours. In her later years, she remained sharp and interested in current events, literature and, of course, music. She continued to play cello in the orchestra and chamber group well into her eighties. She composed and played piano into her nineties. She continued to enjoy attending Temple Adas Emuno, her local book club, Hadassah, the Woman's Club and PMTG. She had a great sense of humor and a zest for life and was devoted to her friends and family. She was warm, caring, loved being with people and was loved by many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Friends of Hebrew University or the American Technion Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bergen Funeral Service
232 Kipp Ave.
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
201-343-7900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved