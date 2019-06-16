Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cyrus Belknap Whitney, 92, a 51 year resident of Wyckoff, died peacefully at home on June 7th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eileen, their children Cyrus Jr. and his wife Betsy, Ellen and her husband Peter Elliott, Amy and Andrew, grandchildren Cyrus III (Joanne), Dana, Jenna, Conor, Jackie (Jason) and Peter (Stephanie), great grandchildren Parker, Jersey Gres, Tres, Cyrus IV and Mara and sister Priscilla Lawton, sisters-in-law Anne Whitney, Mary Gilfedder and Patricia Mollin. We want to express our gratitude to his very special caregivers from Valley Hospice, Sharon Isaacs, RN and Fanny Barragan, HHA. He was born in New Bedford, MA in 1926 and served in the US Navy during WW II. After graduating from Middlebury College he spent his career working on Wall Street retiring as a VP of Aubrey G. Langston & Co. A long time hiker, he was past president of the Catskill 3500 Club, member of the Adirondack Mountain Club, and the Adirondack 46ers. Past Officer and Director of the NYNJ Trail Conference. For more than 40 years an Adult leader of the Boy Scouts for which he received the Silver Beaver Award. In later years he enjoyed playing duplicate Bridge where he was everyone's favorite "House Player." The family will receive friends to celebrate his life at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ, on Saturday June 22nd, 2019 from 2:00 -3:30 p.m. with Words of Remembrance to follow until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cyrus' memory may be made to Valley Hospice, 223 N. Van Dien Ave., Ridgewood, NJ 07450, valleyhospice.com, would be appreciated.
