Services
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
(201) 262-5050
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:45 PM
Beaugard Funeral Home
869 Kinderkamack Rd.
River Edge, NJ 07661
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for D. O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

D. Matthew O'Leary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
D. Matthew O'Leary Obituary
D. Matthew O'Leary

Keyport - D. Matthew O'Leary, 76, of Keyport, NJ (formerly of Oradell), passed away July 29, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary O'Leary (2000). Devoted father of Kathleen Breny, Matthew O'Leary and his wife Lauri, Julianne O'Leary and her husband Tim Decker, and Thomas O'Leary and his wife Valerie. Cherished grandfather of Abbie, Mary Margaret, Sarah, J.T., Alex, and Jack. Dear brother of Daniel O'Leary.

Dennis was born in Jersey City, NJ to Catherine (née Martin) and Daniel O'Leary. He served in the Army National Guard, was a long-time volunteer basketball coach at St. Joseph's of Oradell, a Jets fan and avid golfer. Dennis retired in 2000 as a Sales Manager with Lucent Technologies, formerly At&T.

Visiting Saturday, August 3rd, 11 AM - 1 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge. Funeral Service 12:45 PM at the funeral home followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of D.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now