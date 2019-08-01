|
D. Matthew O'Leary
Keyport - D. Matthew O'Leary, 76, of Keyport, NJ (formerly of Oradell), passed away July 29, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary O'Leary (2000). Devoted father of Kathleen Breny, Matthew O'Leary and his wife Lauri, Julianne O'Leary and her husband Tim Decker, and Thomas O'Leary and his wife Valerie. Cherished grandfather of Abbie, Mary Margaret, Sarah, J.T., Alex, and Jack. Dear brother of Daniel O'Leary.
Dennis was born in Jersey City, NJ to Catherine (née Martin) and Daniel O'Leary. He served in the Army National Guard, was a long-time volunteer basketball coach at St. Joseph's of Oradell, a Jets fan and avid golfer. Dennis retired in 2000 as a Sales Manager with Lucent Technologies, formerly At&T.
Visiting Saturday, August 3rd, 11 AM - 1 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge. Funeral Service 12:45 PM at the funeral home followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.