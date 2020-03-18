Services
Bergenfield - Dagmar B. Libonati (Nee: Carlson): 1925 - March 17, 2020, was 94 years old and a 92 year resident of Bergenfield. She was a retired nurse at Hackensack Hospital and Pascack Valley Hospital. She was the co-owner of the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Bergenfield, a volunteer for the Bergenfield Library, a member of the Tenafly women's group "Hearts to Hands" and a member of Clinton Avenue Reformed Church in Bergenfield. Daughter of the late Eric and Mya Carlson she was preceded by her son Walter Libonati. Surviving are her son Edward & daughter- in-law Melody Meitrott Libonati, son Donald and daughter Linda Libonati, grandchildren Allegra Libonati and fiancée Brett Alters, Christian and daughter-in-law Ella Raymond Libonati, and Donald Jr. and daughter-in-law Sara Libonati. Due to the current health concerns, a private ceremony will be held at George Washington Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Riewerts Memorial Home in Bergenfield, NJ. A future memorial service for Dagmar will be scheduled later this year to honor her life
