Daisy BriggsEast Orange - Daisy Briggs, age 82, of East Orange, N.J. (formerly of Paterson), departed this life on May 27, 2020. She was born in Paterson and was a product of Paterson Public Schools, graduating from Eastside High School. She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Montclair State College. Daisy began and ended her 37-year career in education and administration at Eastside High School, first as a physical education teacher and later becoming Director of Guidance.She was very active as a Life Member of the NAACP and a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Not only was she active in the community of Paterson, she became active in East Orange upon relocating there and became a co-founder of a taxpayer association.She was predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Nettie; three brothers, Coleman, Jesse, and Peter; and two sisters, Thelma Gist and Margaret Gaines. She is survived by four brothers, Walter (Eve), John (Renvy), James (Sharon), and Joseph (Joslynn) and two sisters-in-law, Dollyann and Gail. She also leaves behind a host of beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, friends, and colleagues. Daisy was loved by all who knew her.