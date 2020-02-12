|
|
Dale Inglima
Maywood - Inglima, Dale (nee Pfeffer), of Maywood, Passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 74 years. She was a bookkeeper for the Hackensack Housing Authority before retirement and she was also a N.J. Licensed Real Estate Agent. Dale was a co-owner, senior instructor and 5th degree black belt at the Center for Karate and Family Fitness in Hasbrouck Heights for many years. She is survived by her four children, Joseph (Christine), William, Michelle Draney and John (Jenn), nine grandchildren Megan, Alexa, Rachel, Tom, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Jenna, Brandon and Samantha, she is pre-deceased by her former husband, Joseph Sr. and long time partner Juan Otero Jr., sister to Archie (Marsha) and the late Alisa, aunt to Denie and Lauren. A memorial of life celebration will be held on Saturday February 15, from 12:00 - 3:00PM with a prayer service at 2:30PM, at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in honor of Dale to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com