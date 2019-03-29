|
|
Dalia A. Nardone
Little Falls - DALIA A. NARDONE, 70, of LITTLE FALLS and MYRTLE BEACH, SC died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 while in the care of her loving family.
She was born in Regala, Cuba on March 1, 1949. She went to Havana High School and started college with interests in mathematics. When she was 17 her parents decided to emigrate to the United States after Fidel Castro took over. Under the oppressive Castro regime she was required for forfeit all possessions and work on a farm for two years.
Upon arriving in the United States she immediately became a permanent resident and was given $200, an overcoat, a job and a place to live. A few years later she met John Nardone, got married and had three children and from this resulted five grandchildren with another granddaughter on the way in September. They lived in Little Falls for 34 years before becoming resident of South Carolina.
During her life she worked various jobs in accounting, and in the pharmaceutical industry as a technician. She worked for Wakefern, Schering-Plough, Merck, and Novartis. She retired from a maintenance company as a supervisor. Dalia loved to crochet a lot
In addition to her husband, John She is survived by her three children, Cecilia Hriczov and her husband, Scott of Bloomingdale, NJ, Dennis Nardone and his wife, Nellie of Severna Park, MD and Dahlia Daigle and her husband, Brian of Stratham, NH; andher five grandchildren: Stella, Juliet, Von, Juliet, Lily and Lucas.
Funeral Services will be 8:45 am Tuesday from Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Little Falls and 9:30 am at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. Private Cremation to follow. Visitation on Monday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Holy Angels RC Church. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences