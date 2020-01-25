Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
8:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church,
Elmwood Park, NJ
Damiano Costa Obituary
Damiano Costa

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. - Damiano Costa, 86, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., died on Thursday, January 16th, 2020. Born in Italy, he came to the United States in 1951. He lived in Miami, Florida, Jersey City, West New York, Elmwood Park before settling in Poughkeepsie. He worked as a supervisor in the ladies' shoe industry.

He is survived by nieces and nephews.

Visiting Monday 5 to 9 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.

Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Fairview. www.patrickjconte.com
