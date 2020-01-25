|
|
Damiano Costa
Poughkeepsie, N.Y. - Damiano Costa, 86, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., died on Thursday, January 16th, 2020. Born in Italy, he came to the United States in 1951. He lived in Miami, Florida, Jersey City, West New York, Elmwood Park before settling in Poughkeepsie. He worked as a supervisor in the ladies' shoe industry.
He is survived by nieces and nephews.
Visiting Monday 5 to 9 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.
Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 9:30 a.m. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Fairview.