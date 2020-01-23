Resources
Dana Sickels Barnette

Dana Sickels Barnette Obituary
Dana Sickels Barnette

Dana Sickels Barnette, a native of Teaneck, died on January 10, 2020 in Lawrenceville, Georgia of ovarian cancer. She was a graduate of Teaneck High School, class of 1977, and later resided in California, Tennessee, and Georgia. Dana was a lover of horses, ocean beaches, and thunderstorms, and she made a dynamite lasagna. She will be missed for her generous heart open to all, and her unwavering loyalty to friends and family. Her marriage to Bill Tate Barnette of Gainesville, Georgia ended in divorce, but they remained close friends. Dana is survived by her beloved son Travis Barnette of Gainesville, Georgia, his wife Kayla and their daughters Emersyn and Avery, and by her sisters Holly Geitgey of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Neith Price of Findlay, Ohio; and Noëlle Sickels of Los Angeles, California. Dana was also an aunt and a great-aunt. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Ralph and Snooky Sickels, and by her brothers, Brent and Todd.
