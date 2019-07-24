|
Daniel A. Mallet
Mahwah - Daniel, age 72, passed into the hands of the Lord on July 16, 2019 after a brief illness with family by his side. He was a graduate of River Dell High School and Rio Grande University, Ohio.
He was employed with the NJ Turnpike Authority for over 30 years. Daniel was a lifetime member of St. Joseph s Knights of Columbus and a former Grande Knight.
Daniel will be remembered for his generosity and kind spirit helping people in need. Especially fond of his hometown Oradell, he made tireless efforts keeping up on all the issues at town meetings.
Predeceased by his parents Domicien and Florida Mallet, a brother Jack and a sister in law Sonia.
He is survived by his siblings Ben, James (Kathy) Diane (Stan) Claire (Dallas) Gregory (Kelly) Victor (Maria) as well as 17 nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be in September at St. Joseph Church Oradell NJ.