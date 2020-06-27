Daniel A. Snead
Daniel A. Snead

Daniel A. Snead passed peacefully at home surrounded by his adoring family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He shared 71 years of fishing adventures and love with his family and friends. Private arrangements were entrusted to the Norman Dean Home for Services, Denville. For complete obituary and to send a condolence, please go to www.normandean.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
