Daniel Achremczik
Clifton - Daniel Achremczik "Red", 90, of Clifton, passed away on August 8, 2020. Born in Passaic he was a lifelong resident of Clifton. A US Air Force Veteran, Red proudly served his country during the Korean War, and was a member of the Athenia Veterans Post, Clifton. Red was a Draftsman for Hoffmann-LaRoche, Nutley, for 10 years, retiring in 1996.
Beloved uncle of Marcine and her husband Carmine, and Jerilyn. Dear great uncle of Rachael, Courtney, Kyle and Lauren. Also survived by his loving companion Mary Bischak of Clifton, her daughter Linda Viloria and husband Jose, and their children Jessica and Eric.
Visiting Friday 9-11 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment, BGWCD New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the American Lung Association
, www.lung.org
, in memory of Daniel, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com