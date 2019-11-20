|
Daniel Berardi
Mahwah - Daniel Berardi, 75, of Mahwah, passed away in his home on November 14, 2019. He was born in Hackensack, NJ on November 19, 1943. He was raised in Paramus, NJ and lived in Mahwah, NJ for the last 46 years. Before retiring, Daniel was a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local 825 for over 40 years. He enjoyed target shooting and spending time with friends.
Daniel is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Maria, his daughter Cheryl Lombardoni and her husband Jay, his son Anthony and his grandsons Justin and Brian Lombardoni.
He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Arturo.
A remembrance reception will be held at the family home on Saturday November 30th from noon to 4pm.