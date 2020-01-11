Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
7:30 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Daniel C. Greco Jr.

Daniel C. Greco Jr. Obituary
Daniel C. Greco, Jr.

Ridgefield Park - Daniel C. Greco, Jr., of Ridgefield Park, NJ, passed away on Friday January 10, 2020 at the age of 74.

Daniel served in the United States Airforce during the Vietnam War. Until his retirement Daniel worked as a driver for Empire Transport in Norwood.

Beloved husband of Lydia (nee Atanackovich) Greco. Loving father of Daniel "Bortie" Greco III and his wife Maria, Lydia McLean and her husband Kenny, and the late Michael Greco. Dear brother of Thomas Greco. Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Amanda, and Declan.

Funeral Service Monday 7:30 PM at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield park NJ Visitation will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 PM. Cremation is private. Vorheesingwersen.com
