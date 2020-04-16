|
|
Daniel "Danny" Craig Nelson
Midland Park - It is with great sadness that we announce Daniel "Danny" Craig Nelson (resident of Midland Park, NJ) passed away on March 29, 2020. Danny was born on July 27, 1957 and grew up in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.
Danny was loved and cherished by many and is survived by his wife (Marina Cardoso), his mother (Teri Nelson), his two sisters (Jill Palecek and Victoria Gonzalez), his four children (John Fetsin, Daniel Nelson, Dawn Nelson, and Steven Nelson), and his two grandchildren (Dorian and Alexandra).
Professionally, Danny was a machinist and programmer who took great pleasure in working and building. He operated his own business, Nelson Machine Company, for many years. Outside of work, Danny loved spending his time in nature, he enjoyed the ocean, hiking and exploring. He also enjoyed traveling domestically and internationally. Some of his other passions included boating, building model airplanes, reading, and feeding the fish and birds in his backyard oasis.
People were drawn to Danny due to his fun and laidback nature. Danny was philanthropic and gave to many deserving causes. Following in his mother's footsteps, Danny would choose to encourage donations to non-profit organizations instead of receiving gifts.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Defenders of Wildlife, National Headquarters, 1130 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20036.