Daniel David Romaine
Daniel David Romaine

Stanhope - Daniel David Romaine, of Stanhope NJ, unexpectedly passed away on September 25, 2020 after a brief illness. Dan is the beloved husband of 33 years to Theresa Romaine (nee Deacon), loving father to Danielle Romaine and Matthew Romaine and his wife Abby and dear Grandfather to Kayla and Jonas Romaine. Dan also leaves behind his sister Sandra, brother-in-law Mickey and his wife Janice, nephew Justin as well as many other family members and good friends. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2-5pm at the William J. Hocking American Legion Post 91 at 99 North Main St. Wharton, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Memorial service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
William J. Hocking American Legion Post 91
