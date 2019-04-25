Services
Caggiano Memorial
62 Grove St.
Montclair, NJ 07042
(973) 744-6667
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
94 Pine St
Montclair, NJ
Montclair - Daniel S. DiGeronimo, 94, a proud lifelong Montclair resident passed away on Monday April 15, 2019. A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday April 27th at 10am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 94 Pine St, Montclair.

Daniel was a firefighter in Montclair 32 years before retiring as Captain and was a long-time valued Trustee on the board of the Montclair Firemen's Relief Association. At the age of 50 he became a licensed Optician working up until a year ago. He was a member of the Vincent J. Russo Post 382 and a WWII veteran serving in the Army Air Corps.

He is survived by his children Vincent DiGeronimo and his wife Debbie, Dolores Fusco and her husband Nicholas, Melinda McDonald and her husband Jeff, and by his sisters, Virginia Cosgrove, Dolores Arminio, Marianne Karnas, his grandchildren, Daniel, Lauren, Kimberly, Lesley, Corinne, Jill, Daniel, Anna, and his great grandchildren, Madison, Chase, Emerson, Niko, Julius, Quentin, Jagger and Keeran, and by many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Carmela "Pal" (nee Arminio), his daughter Diane, his sisters, Mildred Russo, Mary Miscia, Rachel Rubino, Sophie Sgroi, Eleanor Bilotta, Gloria Lehmann, Mercedes Zichelli, and his brothers Joseph DiGeronimo, Joseph A. DiGeronimo, and Benito DiGeronimo, and Vincent Digeronimo.

All who knew him appreciated his ready smile and loving presence. He leaves a legacy of devotion and service to family, country, community and all those he met. His generosity and kindness have left a lasting impression.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the at
