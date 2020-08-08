Daniel "Dan" Dolack
Paramus - Daniel "Dan" Dolack, 80, a 45+ year resident of Paramus, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, peacefully in his home. Daniel, cherished husband of the late Patricia (nee Young) and loving father of James Dolack and his wife Deana of Paramus, Susan Goodhart and her husband John of Randolph, NJ and Michael Dolack and his wife Priscila of Brick, NJ.
Dan was the co-owner and founder of Hackensack based Merit Trophies and Engraving for over 60 years. It was a labor of love started with his late brother Andrew, Jr. with current operation by son James. Dan enjoyed working at Merit, aka "The Shop" well beyond retirement age, remaining active until his last years. In his early days, while raising his family in Paramus, he was active within the township serving on both the Environmental Committee and the Shade Tree Commission. Dan also proudly served nearly a decade in the U.S. National Guard. In his leisure time, Dan enjoyed building and restoring most anything, reading, gardening, and his most treasured pastime was his family, especially his grandkids, Kerri, Zack, William, Ryan, Liam and Melissa. A wonderful, devoted, hardworking husband , dad and grandpa that will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
Family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ with a Celebration of Life Service at 12:30 pm. Interment immediately following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. All are welcome, social distancing will be adhered to. Those at risk are welcome to convene directly outdoors at George Washington Memorial Park.
