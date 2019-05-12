Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
2403 Atlantic Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Jacksonville, FL - Daniel E. O'Byrne "Dan", age 60, of Jacksonville, FL formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. Dan is survived by his wife Lorrie and their children Danny and Katie; his parents Dan and Barbara O'Byrne; his brothers Michael, Robert and Thomas and his sister Kathleen Harwick.

Dan is a graduate of St. Joseph's Regional High School, Cornell University, and the University of Central Florida. He spent 30 years in the Hospitality industry. He was most recently an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida, as well as serving as a Realtor in Northeast Florida.

The O'Byrnes will receive family and friends for a memorial gathering to celebrate Dan's life on Friday, May 17, 2019, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500, www.vpfairlawn.com. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11 am at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ.

The O'Byrne family thanks everyone for their love and support. They graciously ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a memorial fund for Dan's family through the Zelle app to 501-993-7884 or contact [email protected] for more information.
