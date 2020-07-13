Daniel E. Shaw
Shaw, Daniel E., 59 of Riverdale passed away on June 21, 2020. Danny recently moved to Haskell, NJ to the Lakeland Health Care Facility as he battled Parkinson's disease. He was a parishioner at ST. Mary's Church in Pompton Lakes and a member of their CCD program for special needs. He was a graduate of Passaic County Vo-Tech High School. Danny was a dedicated employee to Friendly's Restaurant in Pompton Plains, and retired after 22 years of service. He was an active member of Explorer Post #136 sponsored by Pompton Lakes Elks Lodge #1895 and for more than 40 years. He participated in the NJ Special Olympics
and competed in Bowling, proudly making the 200 club, the track and field events in Wayne, NJ and the fishing and crabbing events held in Sea Isle City. He loved music and dancing and enjoyed going to the monthly Canteen events held at Pompton Reform Church. He was an avid Mets fan who enjoyed going to the stadium and watching the games on TV. He loved the Riverdale Fire Dept. and spent years watching the Apparatus depart and would be waiting patiently for the trucks to return asking many questions. He was later named an honorary firefighter by the dept. members. Danny is survived by his mother Theresa R."Terry" Shaw, recently of Boonton, one brother, Tom E. Shaw, his wife Jodi, and niece Rachel of Newton, Two cousins, Mary and Susan Lowe of Keyport, NJ and dearest friends Tom Fox, his wife Marcella, and daughter Theresa Dunay of Bloomingdale. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Church. Donations encouraged to Explorer Post 136, 5401 Richmond Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 Attn: Diane Baum, Treasurer. Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale, NJ.