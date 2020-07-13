Daniel F. Moran
Wyckoff - Daniel F. Moran "Danny" passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 30. Born in Ridgewood, NJ, was a longtime resident of Wyckoff. He attended the Ramapo school system and graduated in 2007. Danny was employed at J.P. Morgan Chase in New York as a hardworking and determined Financial Private Client Advisor. He was an adventure seeker who lived life to the fullest; enjoyed sky diving, travelling and always strived to be a better person. Danny had a huge heart and was loved by all who met him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Danny is survived by his loving parents Florencio M. and Carmen D. Moran; sister Melinda O. Moran, her partner Gregory Toal, Jr. ; two brothers Michael A. Moran, his wife Courtney, their two children Hunter and Hudson; David R. Moran, his partner Bryan Hicks; grandmothers Nurmi R. Moran and Dora Perez. Danny is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins and fur baby Apollo. He is predeceased by his two grandfathers Felipe L. Moran and Roberto Perez. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com
), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. A Funeral Service will commence at 4:00 p.m. which will be live streamed at VPFH-FB.com
or through Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88039797858
, By Phone: =1-301-715-8592 ID: 88039797858. Contributions in Danny's memory may be made to Care Plus, 610 Valley Health Plaza, Paramus, NJ 07652 (careplusnj.org
)
Due to the current regulations with the capacity at the funeral home, the Moran family, with regrets, ask that only the immediate family attend the services for Danny.