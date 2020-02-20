Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
Haskell, NJ
View Map
Resources
Daniel Gallanthen

Daniel Gallanthen Obituary
Daniel Gallanthen

Haskell - Gallanthen, Daniel age 69 of Haskell on Wednesday February 19, 2020. He was born in Paterson and was a lifelong resident of Haskell. He was a bricklayer for B.A.C. Local 4 for forty years retiring many years ago and member of V.F.W. James McCartney Post 6765, Wanaque. Daniel was a Vietnam Navy Veteran. Beloved Husband of Kathleen (Nugent) Gallanthen of Haskell, loving father of Stacy Fiorile and her husband Robert of Ringwood, Tammy Vreeland of West Milford and her husband the late Michael Vreeland and Daniel Gallanthen and his wife Gena of Wanaque. Dear brother of George Gallanthen of Toms River and Darlene Duddleston of Haskell. Grandfather of Robbie, Isabella, Elizabeth, Emma, Angela and Jennifer. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Monday 10:30am for a 11am mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, Haskell. Visitation On Sunday from 1-5pm.
