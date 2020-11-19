Daniel Hurley



Wyckoff - Daniel E. Hurley age 69 of Wyckoff, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long illness.



Daniel attended Seton Hall University and was employed for many years at Charles G Schmidt Company in Montvale. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, friend, and husband. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Donna (nee "Cifaldi"), his son Michael (Francie), his daughter Laura Hurley Napoli (Drew), and four Grandchildren Logan, Katherine, Carter and Charlotte. Dan also leaves his sister Patricia Chamberlin, his brother Brian, his sister in law Christine Cifaldi, his sister in law Diane Gravenhorst (Ed), his Cousin Marilyn Hudziak, and several nieces and nephews. Dan was pre-deceased by his Father Edward, and mother Doris.



A memorial service will be planned in the future. Contributions in his memory may be made to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington,DC 20090-1891 or Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge Incorporated, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store