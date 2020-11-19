1/
Daniel Hurley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Hurley

Wyckoff - Daniel E. Hurley age 69 of Wyckoff, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long illness.

Daniel attended Seton Hall University and was employed for many years at Charles G Schmidt Company in Montvale. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, friend, and husband. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Donna (nee "Cifaldi"), his son Michael (Francie), his daughter Laura Hurley Napoli (Drew), and four Grandchildren Logan, Katherine, Carter and Charlotte. Dan also leaves his sister Patricia Chamberlin, his brother Brian, his sister in law Christine Cifaldi, his sister in law Diane Gravenhorst (Ed), his Cousin Marilyn Hudziak, and several nieces and nephews. Dan was pre-deceased by his Father Edward, and mother Doris.

A memorial service will be planned in the future. Contributions in his memory may be made to the National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington,DC 20090-1891 or Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge Incorporated, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved