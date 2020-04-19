|
Daniel J. Collins
Rochelle Park - Collins, Daniel, J., age 79, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Palisades Park, passed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born at Hackensack Hospital to Daniel and Charlotte Collins, "Danny" was a proud veteran of the US Navy.
A life-long Bergen County resident, Dan joined the Navy after graduation from Ridgefield Park High School. Serving in the North Atlantic fleet for four years, his last tour of duty was extended by the Cuban missile crisis. As a sonar man aboard the USS Hissam, Dan's last months in the Navy were spent three miles off Havana, Cuba waiting for Khrushchev to back down. He served proudly on the USS Perry and the USS Luce.
Dan worked for Western Electric owned by AT&T. In 1995, AT&T became Lucent Technologies from which Danny retired in 2002 after a 40-year career in telecommunications.
Danny's "can-do" attitude extended to his involvement in political, religious, and civic organizations. As a volunteer, his giving of heart and hands to the community included: St. Nicholas RC Church of Palisades Park; Holy Name Society; Knights of Columbus; Treasurer for Palisades Park UNICO; and outreach for the Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative, Inc.
His political involvement is legend: Palisades Park Republican Club, County Committee and Municipal Chairman; Charter Member of the "Bergen Five;" campaign staff, Congressman Harold "Cap" Hollenbeck; legislative aide, Assemblyman Louis F. Kosco and Assemblyman Patrick J. Roma.
Danny enjoyed nothing more than dining out at fine restaurants. He truly enjoyed good food.
A parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Rochelle Park, NJ. Beloved husband of Meg (nee: Van Arsdale) and the late Pamela (nee: Hess)
Dan is survived by his dear sister-in-law Jean Roos and her husband Richard of Florida. His loving nieces and nephews in Houston, Charlotte Krecow and her husband Frank; Ken Langer and his wife, Patricia; Lee Anne Smith and her husband Gary; and Rob Langer and his husband Ed. In addition, Michele Vanderwarker; Craig Roos; Brian Matuszewski; John Roos and his fiancee, Sarah.
He leaves behind many loving extended family members and friends.
A lovely Irish blessing is framed in his home: "Wishing love to always surround you, warm memories to cheer you, good fortune to walk beside you, and happiness to fill your heart." Danny will always be remembered for his smiling face and his eternal good nature.
Services will be private. A future memorial will be planned when current restrictions are lifted. For updates visit www.frankpatti.com.