Woodcliff Lake - Dicso, Daniel J., 78, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10th, 2020. Devoted father of Daniel A. Dicso and Dawn Tokazowski; dear brother of Jimmy and Gary; loving grandfather of Teresa, Gabrielle, Denise, Chloe and Katrina. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Daniel lived in Woodcliff Lake, NJ for 45 years. Daniel was an electrician and a member of the Woodcliff Lake Fire Department as ex-Captain and current President of the exempt association. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, February 18th from 9-11AM with a Celebration of Daniel's life and faith at 11AM and interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Daniel's name to the Woodcliff Lake Fire Department, 180 Pascack Rd., Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677.
