Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Dicso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Dicso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Dicso Obituary
Daniel J. Dicso

Woodcliff Lake - Dicso, Daniel J., 78, of Woodcliff Lake, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10th, 2020. Devoted father of Daniel A. Dicso and Dawn Tokazowski; dear brother of Jimmy and Gary; loving grandfather of Teresa, Gabrielle, Denise, Chloe and Katrina. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Daniel lived in Woodcliff Lake, NJ for 45 years. Daniel was an electrician and a member of the Woodcliff Lake Fire Department as ex-Captain and current President of the exempt association. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, February 18th from 9-11AM with a Celebration of Daniel's life and faith at 11AM and interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Daniel's name to the Woodcliff Lake Fire Department, 180 Pascack Rd., Woodcliff Lake, NJ 07677.

Becker-Funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -