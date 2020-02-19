|
|
Daniel J. Klein
Pompton Plains - Daniel J. Klein, 98, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Clifton, NJ, passed to eternal life on February 17, 2020.
Dan was born April 5, 1921 in Mt Carmel, PA to Daniel and Florence (Buckley) Klein. He earned his degree in accounting from Fordham University and retired from Leucadia International in 1986.
Dan was an avid golfer, fisherman, and a long time Giants fan. He was a longtime member of St. Philip the Apostle Church in Clifton, NJ and a Third Degree Knight in Chapter 11671 Knights of Columbus. He had been a resident of Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains since 2009.
He was pre-deceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Audrey (Peppinghaus), a sister Elinor, and a grandson Daniel J. Klein III. He is survived by his sister Marion Klein-Goodyear of Pompton Plains, NJ, four children: Daniel J. (Delores) of Columbia, NJ, Carol Gibson Butti (Tom) of Middletown, NY, Barbara Krukar (Mitchell) of Southport, NC, and William E. of Rivervale, NJ, 6 grand-children, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, February 23rd from 2-5pm at the Interfaith Chapel of Cedar Crest. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, February 24that 11:00 am at the Interfaith Chapel of Cedar Crest, One Cedar Crest Dr., Pompton Plains, NJ 07444. www.scanlanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts in Mr. Klein's memory be made to Spectrum For Living at 210 Rivervale Rd., Suite 3, Rivervale, NJ 07675.