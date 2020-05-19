Daniel J. Martin
Harrington Park - Daniel John Martin of Harrington Park entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2020 at the age of 47. He was a loyal and devoted husband, father and son. Dan was the husband of 19 wonderful years to the love of his life and best friend, wife Sarah Martin (nee) Woods. He loved his three amazing children Samantha Jane, Lilyanna Margaret and Joseph Daniel with all his heart and was so incredibly proud of each of them. Dan was a huge Yankees fan but loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Dan is also survived by his parents John and Jane Martin, mother-in-law Nancy Woods, siblings Jennifer Duffy and John Martin in addition to several nieces, nephews, extended family members and very dear friends. A graduate of Kansas University, Dan worked as an Operations Manager at Nu World Beauty in Carteret NJ. A party will be held for his family and friends to celebrate his life at a later date where Dan's request for "his favorite music to be played and plenty of beer to be served" will be honored.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
