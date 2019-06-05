|
Daniel J. Neczepir
Bloomfield - Neczepir, Daniel J., 34 of Bloomfield, passed away on June 2, 2019. Beloved son to Daniel and Anne (Salerno) Neczepir. Loving brother to Diana Lake & her husband Patrick of Clifton. Beloved fiancé to Brianna D'Errico. Devoted godfather to Sophia Lake. Devoted grandson of Katherine Neczepir. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Daniel was caring and compassionate to everyone he crossed paths with in life, he was there for anyone in their time of need. His passions in life were cooking, Boba Fett, and most importantly his family and the love of his life Brianna.
Daniel was born in Paterson and lived most of his life in Clifton before moving to Bloomfield. He was a Detective for the Essex County Prosecutors' Office and was the Delegate and Sergeant-at-Arms for the Essex County PBA.
Funeral Service on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at 10 AM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. Interment at East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting on Thursday from 4PM to 8PM.
Donations can be made to - 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.marroccos.com