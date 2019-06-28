Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St Gertrude's Mission Church
103 Central Ave
Island Heights, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Dds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Ramunda Dds


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Ramunda Dds Obituary
Daniel J. Ramunda, DDS

Toms River - Daniel J. Ramunda, DDS, 81, passed away on June 18, 2019. Born December 24, 1937 to Angelo and Phyllis Ramunda of Paterson, NJ.

Beloved husband of Susan Ramunda, and dear father of Jeanne, Daniel, Lisa (Whipp) and Kathleen. Cherished grandfather to Nicholas, Meryn and Jane Ramunda, and Fergus and Sophia Whipp.

A former resident of Wyckoff, NJ, Lincoln, NH, and Phoenix, AZ, Dan moved to Toms River a decade ago.

Dan practiced dentistry in Fair Lawn, NJ for over 30 years, after graduating from the former Georgetown University School of Dentistry in Washington, D.C. Dan loved gardening, skiing, playing golf and traveling with his wife, Susan and their beloved dog, Adrienne.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Saturday, June 29th at St Gertrude's Mission Church, 103 Central Ave, Island Heights, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.