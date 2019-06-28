|
|
Daniel J. Ramunda, DDS
Toms River - Daniel J. Ramunda, DDS, 81, passed away on June 18, 2019. Born December 24, 1937 to Angelo and Phyllis Ramunda of Paterson, NJ.
Beloved husband of Susan Ramunda, and dear father of Jeanne, Daniel, Lisa (Whipp) and Kathleen. Cherished grandfather to Nicholas, Meryn and Jane Ramunda, and Fergus and Sophia Whipp.
A former resident of Wyckoff, NJ, Lincoln, NH, and Phoenix, AZ, Dan moved to Toms River a decade ago.
Dan practiced dentistry in Fair Lawn, NJ for over 30 years, after graduating from the former Georgetown University School of Dentistry in Washington, D.C. Dan loved gardening, skiing, playing golf and traveling with his wife, Susan and their beloved dog, Adrienne.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Saturday, June 29th at St Gertrude's Mission Church, 103 Central Ave, Island Heights, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .