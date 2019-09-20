|
Daniel James "Big Dan" Grassa, Jr.
Woodland Park - Grassa, Jr., Daniel James "Big Dan" age 79 of Woodland Park at rest in Paterson on September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Patacco) Grassa. Loving father of Joanne Grassa, Leslie Ann Mulroony and Danielle Mulroony and her husband Tim. Dear grandfather of Danny Grassa, and Jamie, Erin and Luke Mulroony. Brother of Bernice Calafiore and her husband Sam and the late Louise Grassa. Son of the late Daniel James Grassa, Sr. and the late Rose (nee Karas) Grassa. Also survived by his loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. Born in Johnstown, PA he grew up and lived in Paterson for twenty four years before moving to West Milford, Totowa, Pennsylvania, then Woodland Park. He was a Truck Driver for Pepsi Cola, Moonachie, for forty five years before retiring in 2007. Mr. Grassa was an avid golfer. He loved chocolate and enjoyed watching the Mets win and the Yankees lose. He was a super funny guy with an obscure sense of humor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Paterson at 9:30 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Friday 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604, or visit www.specialolympics.org would be appreciated For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.