Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Grassa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel James "Big Dan" Grassa Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel James "Big Dan" Grassa Jr. Obituary
Daniel James "Big Dan" Grassa, Jr.

Woodland Park - Grassa, Jr., Daniel James "Big Dan" age 79 of Woodland Park at rest in Paterson on September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Patacco) Grassa. Loving father of Joanne Grassa, Leslie Ann Mulroony and Danielle Mulroony and her husband Tim. Dear grandfather of Danny Grassa, and Jamie, Erin and Luke Mulroony. Brother of Bernice Calafiore and her husband Sam and the late Louise Grassa. Son of the late Daniel James Grassa, Sr. and the late Rose (nee Karas) Grassa. Also survived by his loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. Born in Johnstown, PA he grew up and lived in Paterson for twenty four years before moving to West Milford, Totowa, Pennsylvania, then Woodland Park. He was a Truck Driver for Pepsi Cola, Moonachie, for forty five years before retiring in 2007. Mr. Grassa was an avid golfer. He loved chocolate and enjoyed watching the Mets win and the Yankees lose. He was a super funny guy with an obscure sense of humor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Paterson at 9:30 AM. Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Friday 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604, or visit www.specialolympics.org would be appreciated For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now