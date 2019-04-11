Services
Daniel Joseph Spillane

- - Daniel Joseph Spillane quietly passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. His beloved wife of 58 years, Christianne was by his side. Daniel served as Military Police stationed in Paris, where he met and married his true love of 58 years. They have been residents of Dumont for 54 years. He leaves behind three children - Linda, Christopher and Francine and beloved grandson, Troy Bedell along with his siblings, William Spillane, Carol Onuma, Michael Spillane, formerly of Belleville, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Daniel may be made to VNA Hospice of Englewood, NJ.
