Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Clifton - Loveland, Daniel K., 67, of Clifton, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Loveland (nee Havriliak). Loving father of Sarah Malaniak & her husband Daniel. Dear brother of Kathleen Loveland and Naomi Loveland Gothams & her husband Larry. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Matthew & Chase. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Mr. Loveland was a screen printer for Tavernon in Paterson and a member of Elmwood Park High School Sports Hall of Fame. Funeral service Friday 10AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Interment Laurel Grove Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
