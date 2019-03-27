|
|
Daniel K. Loveland
Clifton - Loveland, Daniel K., 67, of Clifton, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Loveland (nee Havriliak). Loving father of Sarah Malaniak & her husband Daniel. Dear brother of Kathleen Loveland and Naomi Loveland Gothams & her husband Larry. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Matthew & Chase. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Mr. Loveland was a screen printer for Tavernon in Paterson and a member of Elmwood Park High School Sports Hall of Fame. Funeral service Friday 10AM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Interment Laurel Grove Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.