Daniel Ludovici
Westwood - Daniel, 84, of Westwood, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Before retiring, Daniel was a music teacher for the Emerson High School. Daniel was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during the Korean War.
Beloved father of Robyn McNair of Rochelle Park. Treasured grandfather of Danielle McNair and Aidan McNair of Rochelle Park and step-grandfather to Natalie McNair and her husband Tony Vaccarino of Morris Plains.
Family will receive friends on Saturday October 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306
