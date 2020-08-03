1/1
Daniel M. McNulty
Daniel M. McNulty

Dagsboro, DE - Daniel M. McNulty, age 81, of Dagsboro, DE formerly of Bergenfield, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Teaneck, NJ on January 18, 1939, son of the late Daniel A. McNulty and the late Clara Margaret (Rossi) McNulty. Dan served his community as a police officer with the Bergenfield Police Department with 26 years of service and then he served with the Bergen County Sheriff's Department for another 9 years.

Dan was an early member of the Crime Stoppers Unit in Bergenfield and the founder and president of the Bergenfield Junior Football League. He was an active member and volunteer at his parish in Bergenfield, St. John the Evangelist and also at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, after retiring to Delaware. Dan enjoyed playing golf as he was a member of the Maryland Interclub Seniors Golf Association (MISGA) and the Cripple Creek Country Club where he served on the Homeowners Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan E. McNulty and a daughter, Patricia A. McNulty. He is survived by his four sons, Daniel (Kathryn) McNulty, Thomas (Karen) McNulty, Timothy (Kim) McNulty and Michael (Michelle) McNulty; a sister, Maryann Barzelatto; 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




Published in TwinBoro News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Melson Funeral Services
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
