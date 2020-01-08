|
Daniel Marino
Paramus - Marino, Daniel, 74, of Paramus formerly of Brooklyn on 1/7/2020. Beloved husband to Dorothy Rosato and his children Michael Rosato, Dana and her husband Jim Schmunk. Loving grandfather to Nicole, Dominick and Christina. Dear brother-in-law to John Rosatti and sister-in-law JoAnn Rosatti. Caring uncle of Adam, Angela and Crystal. Before retiring in 1984 Dan worked as a driver for the New York Department of Sanitation. Funeral Saturday 9:30am from Kohler Funeral Home, 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 10AM at Our Lady of the Visitation in Paramus. Interment Greenwood Cemetery Brooklyn, NY. Visitation Thur. 7-9pm and Fri. 2-4 & 7-9pm. Donations to: Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306 would be appreciated.