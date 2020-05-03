Daniel McGrath



Dumont - Daniel McGrath, 73 of Dumont NJ died May 1, 2020 after a short battle with Cancer. A US Air Force Veteran, Dan was a unique gentleman full of humor and kindness. He was predeceased by his sister Kathleen McCann and leaves behind his brother Brian and sister in law Georgie. His extended family included Lou and Joan Toupin, many nieces, a nephew and numerous close-knit cousins. Arrangements: Frech McKnight Funeral Home.









