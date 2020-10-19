1/
Daniel Minkema
{ "" }
Daniel Minkema

North Haledon - MINKEMA, Daniel, 92, of North Haledon, New Jersey formerly of Midland Park, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020. Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Army. Before retiring, he was a self-employed painter. Daniel was a lifelong member of the Midland Park Christian Reformed Church where he served as a deacon and an elder.

Beloved husband of the late Beatrice (nee Miller)(2007).

Devoted father of Lois and her husband Ronald Modelski of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Gary of Tallahassee, Florida, Lynn and her husband Richard Ver Hage Jr. of North Haledon and Denise and her husband Anthony Sardinas Sr. of Savannah, Georgia.

Loving grandfather of Tracey, Rich, Dana, and Keith and great-grandfather of 9.

Dear brother of Gladys Vermeulen and her husband Bill, Alice Davis and her husband Bill, Gail Laninga and her husband Dale, and the late Milton Minkema.

Daniel is also survived by his beloved friend Dottie Balkema.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 22, at Midland Park Christian Reformed Church, 183 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Midland Park Christian Reformed Church, 183 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park, NJ 07432.

Arrangements were held by Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road Franklin Lakes, NJ ( www.vpmemorial.com )






Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Midland Park Christian Reformed Church
