Daniel Murphy
Ridgefield Park - Daniel Murphy 71 of Ridgefield Park passed away May 10, 2019. Before retiring in 1998 he was a Captain with the West New York Police Department, where he worked for 28 years. He then moved on to his "dream" job where he worked at Paramus Golf Course in many capacities. Beloved husband of Susan. Devoted father of Daniel and his wife Jessica, Keith, Patrick and Kellyann. Dear brother of Sheila Czechowski, Patrick, Dennis, Brian, Terry and the late Neil. Also survived by 9 loving grandchildren and his great grandson. Visiting will be Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the or would be appreciated.